Report: Cowboys, QB Dak Prescott agree to four-year, $160M deal

A long-shot potential answer to the Washington Football Team's search for a franchise quarterback is off the market.

Dak Prescott has agreed to a deal to remain with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Monday.

The contract is for four years and worth $160 million with $126 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and includes a no-trade clause.

Prescott's deal -- which is worth up to $164 million -- comes with a $66 million signing bonus, per Schefter. The $75 million the quarterback will earn in the first year of his new deal is an NFL record.

Prescott's new deal comes on the eve of the franchise tag deadline and ends a nearly two-year saga of whether Dallas would ultimately sign the former Mississippi State star long-term. The 28-year-old played the 2020 season under the tag, and reports were that Dallas would tag him again if the two sides had not been able to reach an extension.

For Washington, Dallas signing Prescott to an extension is bad news for two reasons.

The first one, the most obvious, is that the Burgundy and Gold will have to face the star signal-caller twice a year for the next four seasons. Prescott has played Washington eight times in his career and been victorious in all but one of those contests. In those eight matchups, Prescott has 13 touchdown passes to just one interception.

The second is that with Prescott staying in Dallas, another top quarterback is out of the question for Washington. Ron Rivera and his staff will continue to search for a long-term answer at the position, while the team's biggest rival is now set for years to come.