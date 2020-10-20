Report: Cowboys players rip coaching staff after blowout loss

Report: Cowboys players rip coaches after blowout loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Cowboys unraveled on the field Monday night in a blowout loss to the Cardinals, and now they appear to be unraveling off of it.

According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, Cowboys players had bought in initially to head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff and kept their grievances internal to start the season. But that is no longer the case.

One player told Slater that the coaching staff is, “Totally unprepared," and that, "They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.” Another player said, "they just aren’t good at their jobs.”

Instead of painting you a picture w stats on the state of this team, what I'm hearing from the locker room now. Yes they are 2-4, yes there are A LOT of injuries but the buy in or lack thereof is the concerning part this early in & you were seeing it by just looking at the tape pic.twitter.com/dgvEjaUGnp — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 20, 2020

That's not exactly what you want spilling out of your locker room six games into the year, especially if you're in your first year as head coach like McCarthy is.

For the Washington Football Team, this all has to sound great to them. They're coming off a disappointing loss to the Giants and enter Week 7 with a chance to move back up to the top of the division standings. If there was a time to come together and take advantage of a team on the ropes, it'll be this Sunday.

Dallas was dealt a difficult hand in losing their quarterback for the year, but make no mistake, this was not a good football team before the injury. Now they don't seem to have the same punch offensively and their defense may get even worse because of it.

It's a good week to be playing the Cowboys.