Report: Cowboys plan to move on from David Irving

The Cowboys have no plans to re-sign defensive lineman David Irving, DavidMoore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Irving played only two games last season, seeing the field for 56 snaps. He had one sack and two quarterback pressures.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain during the Oct. 21 game against Washington and never played again despite remaining on the roster. Irving was not a regular participant in his rehab, Moore reports.

Still, the Cowboys paid Irving $2.9 million in 2018 as a restricted free agent. He becomes an unrestricted free agent next month.

Irving, 25, has served suspensions in back-to-back seasons. He opened the 2018 season with a four-game suspension for violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy after violating the PED policy in 2017.

He also missed all of the offseason program and training camp dealing with off the field issues, including a custody battle for his daughter.

The Cowboys, though, continued to be mesmerized by Irving’s talent. He had seven sacks in eight games in 2017 after a 2016 game against the Packers when he earned NFC defensive player of the week honors for a sack, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in only 19 snaps.