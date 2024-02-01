Report: Cowboys plan to interview Ron Rivera next week

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is looking for his third defensive coordinator in five seasons.

He fired Mike Nolan after one season and hired Dan Quinn, who left to become the head coach of the Commanders on Thursday.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys are expected to interview Ron Rivera for the job next week, confirming what was expected if Quinn left.

The Commanders fired Rivera after he went 26-40-1 in four seasons as the head coach of the team. Rivera has interviewed with the Rams for their defensive coordinator position and was linked with the Eagles before they hired Vic Fangio.

Rivera, 62, spent nine seasons as head coach of the Panthers before going to Washington. He has not served as a defensive coordinator since 2010 with the Chargers, but he handled those duties in the final weeks of the 2023 season for the Commanders after firing Jack Del Rio.

Mike Vrabel, Brandon Staley, Wink Martindale and Mike Zimmer are other outside candidates the Cowboys could consider in their search for Quinn's replacement.