As the Cowboys ended their offseason program in June, receiver Amari Cooper was reportedly in danger of missing the start of training camp with an ankle injury.

Now we know that will in fact be the case.

Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, Cooper is one of six Dallas players who will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (back), defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee), kicker Greg Zuerlein (back), defensive end Chauncey Golston (hamstring), and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt (knee) are the others. Hill and Hyatt will likely need the most rehab and recovery time.

Additionally, Archer reports the Cowboys will also place undrafted rookie wide receiver T.J. Vasher on the non-football injury list. He suffered a knee injury in college that he’s still recovering from.

Playing in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 5, the Cowboys will hold their first training camp practice of the summer on Thursday.

Report: Cowboys placing Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence on PUP to begin camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk