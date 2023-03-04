The Cowboys are placing the second-round tender worth $4.3 million on restricted free agent Terence Steele, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Other teams can reach a contract agreement with the right tackle until April 21, but the Cowboys have the right to match any offer sheet.

The Cowboys want Steele long term.

Steele took over the right tackle job as a rookie in 2020 when La'el Collins was out with an injury, and he played so well, the team moved on from Collins.

Steele has 40 starts the past the seasons, including 13 last season before he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

He is ahead of schedule in his return from ACL surgery, according to the Cowboys.

Report: Cowboys to place second-round tender on Terence Steele originally appeared on Pro Football Talk