Report: Cowboys part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the Cowboys have mutually agreed to part ways, according to NFL Network. Moore served as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2019-2022 and was the Cowboys’ quarterback coach in 2018.

Moore’s departure comes days after head coach Mike McCarthy was noncommittal when asked about Moore’s job status. His final game as OC was a disappointing 19-12 divisional round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas’ offense scored one touchdown and was held out of the end zone in the second half.

Kellen Moore has been the Cowboys' offensive coordinator for the previous three seasons.

The Cowboys had the 11th-ranked offense this season, but the unit struggled to take care of the football with 23 total giveaways. Quarterback Dak Prescott tied a league high with a career-worst 15 interceptions. His 91.1 passer rating was the second-lowest of his career.

In 2021, the Cowboys had the NFL’s No. 1 ranked total offense.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn informed the Cowboys earlier in the week that he’s going to remain for at least another season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore part ways, per report