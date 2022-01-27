Report: Cowboys OC Kellen Moore expected to get follow-up HC interview with Miami

Cowboys fans were able to feel confident that their team’s coaching staff was staying intact for just a couple of hours.

On the same morning that the Broncos and Bears made their head coaching hires and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn announced he’d be staying put in Dallas, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore appears to still be in play for the Miami Dolphins’ HC opening.

Moore interviewed with the Dolphins late last week, one of several candidates for the job left vacant by the firing of Brian Flores. The 33-year-old Moore is reportedly on the docket to sit with the Miami search committee for a second interview.

Among the names expected to receive second interviews from the #Dolphins: #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, #49ers OC Mike McDaniel, and #Bills OC Brian Daboll. https://t.co/UWFy8qRlzz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022

A report earlier this week from Pro Football Network indicated that Moore was not expected to get an offer from any of the teams he had spoken to.

“At least one hiring committee came away wondering if [Moore] has the commanding personality and leadership style to stand in front of an entire team and grab players’ attention,” according to that account.

If the names now listed by Rapoport are accurate, it appears the organization is eager to lean toward an offensively-minded coach this time around. As an OC, Moore led the 2021 Cowboys to the top ranking leaguewide in both yards per game and points per game. He additionally showed a knack for creativity, getting 15 different offensive players into the end zone over the course of the season.

Moore also brings something to the table that’s rare in the game today and could be viewed as a bonus, specifically to the Dolphins. He was the last left-handed quarterback to play in the NFL before Miami starter Tua Tagovailoa came along.

The Dolphins are expected to hold their follow-up interviews next week.

