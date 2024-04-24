Report: Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy hires ‘super agent’ heading into final year of contract

The start of the 2024 regular season is still over four months away, and things have already take a potentially dramatic turn regarding the Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy, who is heading into a contract year.

McCarthy has reportedly hired “super agent” Don Yee to represent him, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Yee, 64, signed Tom Brady while the quarterback was still an unknown senior at the University of Michigan and then went on to represent Brady for the duration of his record-shattering NFL career.

The California-based agent has also represented Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, Broncos head coach Sean Payton, and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, headed into the last year of his contract, has hired agent Don Yee to represent him. Yee represents Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton and Tom Brady, amongst others. pic.twitter.com/cE0tvZzYkb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2024

McCarthy has led the Cowboys to three consecutive 12-win seasons and a playoff berth in each of those campaigns, but the team finished just 1-3 in the postseason under him.

It was announced shortly after the most recent loss, a stunning 48-32 loss at home to the seventh-seeded Packers, that McCarthy would not be receiving a contract extension and would coach through the final year of the contract he signed in 2020.

The move comes just hours after the Cowboys’ annual pre-draft press conference. During that Q&A session, team owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones spent the majority of the time discussing the current financial state of the franchise, especially getting grilled by reporters on why the Cowboys have yet to sign their three biggest stars- Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons- to contract extensions.

Jerry blamed past contracts and the salary cap, while also explaining that he likes to give himself plenty of options as he wait “to see a few more cards play.”

Now it appears that McCarthy is lining up his own options, keeping his own interests protected for however the Cowboys’ 2024 season plays.

