Report: Cowboys' Michael Gallup intends to play Thursday in wake of brother's death

Dallas Cowboys rookie receiver Michael Gallup lost one of his brothers on Sunday, but plans to play this Thursday. (Getty Images)

Just moments after the Dallas Cowboys claimed a last-second road win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, rookie Michael Gallup got news that one of his brothers killed himself that day.

Despite the tragedy, there are multiple reports that Gallup wants to play on Thursday, when the Cowboys host their traditional Thanksgiving game.

Gallup remains in Georgia — he was born in Atlanta but raised in rural Monroe, adopted into a large family — while arrangements for his brother’s funeral are being finalized.

Reportedly, there is still a question of whether the funeral will be held Wednesday or Friday.

Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram tweeted that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has offered his private plane for Gallup to travel between Dallas and Georgia.

A third-round pick out of Colorado State, Gallup has played in all 10 games with five starts; he has 16 catches for 285 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys host Washington on Thursday.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• NFL Power Rankings: Sorry, Rams and Chiefs

• Jeff Passan: Yankees’ blockbuster trade sends Boston a message

• Las Vegas set huge over/under, still got crushed on Chiefs-Rams

• Terez Paylor: Chiefs-Rams epitomizes the New NFL

