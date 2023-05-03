Report: Cowboys’ Micah Parsons to bulk up, move to DE full-time

He was drafted as a linebacker, then moved to defensive end to start just his second game ever as a pro, then split his time between the positions for two seasons. In the process, he won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned Defensive Player of the Year talk in both years.

Now Micah Parsons is set to make an official full-time move to defensive end for the Cowboys for 2023.

The news was announced in a tweet from Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Wednesday.

Parsons says he has been training in Austin, Tex., adding bulk and weight in preparation for the change. He plans to re-join the team in time for OTAs, which begin May 22.

Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons is not participating in the teams offseason program. He is working out in Austin, adding bulk and weight to be a full-time defensive end next season, he said. Will return to Cowboys for OTAs. pic.twitter.com/HWgwbdLjXS — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 3, 2023

Parsons is listed at 245 pounds; he confirmed on social media that the plan is for him to not surpass 255, and that his goal is “putting on more muscle to carry the load.”

Lol people here bulk and think I’m going from 246- 270!! If you seen any of my videos I’m still very slim and I’m putting on good weight! I’m standing at 252 currently! I will not surpass 255 at anytime in my career! This is just me putting on more muscle to carry the load! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 3, 2023

“I just want to increase my explosiveness,” he added via ESPN’s Todd Archer, “add on weight the right way, sharpen it up, eating right and just doing anything possible that I can do the right way to be the best player I can be.”

