Report: Cowboys meeting with WR Josh Downs at UNC Pro Day

The Cowboys had boots on the ground in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday, and they reportedly had their eyes on a slightly undersized playmaker who’s expecting to do big things at the next level.

All 32 NFL teams were represented at the University of North Carolina’s Pro Day, with wide receiver Josh Downs drawing a considerable crowd. Newly-named offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was present for his workout, according to one report, with another stating that the electrifying 21-year-old was set to meet with America’s Team later in the day.

Josh Downs said his agent has told him to expect to be selected anywhere in the range of picks 25 thru 45. He’s met with 15-20 teams, including the #Patriots, #Titans, and #Saints last night in Chapel Hill. Also says he’ll meet with the #Cowboys later. pic.twitter.com/ujol1j6tbL — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) March 27, 2023

If Downs’s agent is correct in estimating his selection to come in the range of picks 25 to 45, that would make him a prime candidate for the Cowboys to grab at No. 26.

A 5-foot-10-inch, 180-pound receiver might seem like an odd choice to spend a first-round pick on, but Downs has three-sport quickness, route-running skills, and the kind of change of direction ability that gets OCs salivating.

Josh Downs MOVING on the three-cone drill. 💨 Heard from one scout: “The fastest I’ve seen.” pic.twitter.com/bK64NG24jv — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) March 27, 2023

Dallas has already upgraded their WR corps this offseason by trading for Brandin Cooks, but Downs would give them another dangerous weapon to deploy, provided the team is willing to wait on other draft needs like tight end, linebacker, cornerback, and offensive line.

Cowboys Wire did a full profile of the speedy Downs in February.

