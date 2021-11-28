Report: Cowboys may sit Ezekiel Elliott out vs. Saints with knee injury

Source: #Cowboys will consider providing running back Ezekiel Elliott time off to heal from the knee injury he’s been managing, including the possibility of holding him out of next Thursday night’s game in New Orleans, according to a source. IR not believed a consideration — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 26, 2021

ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that the Dallas Cowboys could play the New Orleans Saints next Thursday night without one of their best players: running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has been managing a knee injury. Dallas is sitting on top of its division with a 7-4 record, and frankly might not need Elliott’s help to beat the 5-6 Saints. New Orleans wasn’t able to slow down the Tennessee Titans without Derrick Henry in the middle of their four-game losing streak. The Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills seemed to move the ball at will against their once-proud defense.

Still, it’s the sort of thing that’s going to be determined by Elliott’s participation in practice. When asked about his status on Sunday, before their first practice of the week, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he wouldn’t have any answers until after when the injury report would be published, and that his greater concern lies in handling an outbreak of COVID-19 absences on his team.

Elliott has suited up against the Saints twice before, totaling 41 carries for 110 rushing yards and a single touchdown run (while catching 12 of 13 targets for another 90 yards with a touchdown reception). He’s averaged exactly 100 scrimmage yards per game against New Orleans in those two outings, which is a bit beneath his career average (113 scrimmage yards per game). If he can’t go, expect change-of-pace back Tony Pollard, who is averaging a respectable 71.5 scrimmage yards per game, to receive a bigger role.

