Tight end David Njoku wants out of Cleveland and one NFC East team may be interested in helping him make a move.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Cowboys might have interest in making a deal for Njoku. The level of interest may have to be pretty high in order for a deal to get done.

Njoku’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said that the Browns responded to the tight end’s trade request by saying that they want to keep him on the roster. Cabot has heard the same and adds that they would likely be looking for a first-round pick in order to change their mind.

The Cowboys have also been mentioned as a potential suitor for Jets safety Jamal Adams since Adams requested a trade. Adams and Njoku were both first-round picks in 2017.

Jason Witten left the Cowboys as a free agent this offseason. Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Blake Bell are the top tight ends at the moment.

Report: Cowboys may have interest in David Njoku originally appeared on Pro Football Talk