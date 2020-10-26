The Cowboys have plenty of pass rushers. They’re willing to part ways with one of them.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Cowboys are making it known that defensive end Everson Griffen is available in trade.

Griffen has a $3 million salary and $3 million in per-game roster bonuses. This means that, with seven of 10 weeks completed, he’d be available for $1.76 million in salary and $187,500 for each game in which Griffen is on the active roster.

Griffen, a cornerstone for several years in Minnesota, has 2.5 sacks in seven games with the Cowboys.

Although the Cowboys are 2-5, they barely trail the Eagles for first place in the NFC East. This seems to be less about folding the tents and more about selling off an asset at a position where the Cowboys enjoy a surplus.

Griffen, an accomplished edge rusher and great leader, could help a contender like, say, the Seahawks, who would benefit from someone/anyone who can get to the quarterback.

Report: Cowboys are making it known Everson Griffen is available originally appeared on Pro Football Talk