Report: Cowboys lose 2-time Pro Bowl DE DeMarcus Lawrence to broken foot

The Dallas Cowboys have lost defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to a broken foot, according to multiple reports.

The Cowboys listed Lawrence as limited with a foot injury late Wednesday. He suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice, according to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken. WFAA's Joe Trahan later reported that the injury involved a broken bone.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the break is to his fifth metatarsal. He'll need surgery, but could return by November, per the report. Lawrence vowed to "be back & ready for war."

Will be Back & Ready for War. Believe it. 🤘🏿 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) September 15, 2021

Lawrence, 29, is one of the Cowboys' best defenders. A Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018, Lawrence has tallied 36.5 sacks in the last four seasons. His absence is a considerable blow to a Dallas defense that ranked 28th in the league last year and allowed 31 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Thursday's Week 1 loss.

Demarcus Lawrence reportedly suffered a broken foot in practice on Wednesday. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Cowboys might be down both starting DEs vs. Chargers

The Cowboys could also be without their other starting defensive end Randy Gregory, who was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Monday. His status for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers isn't clear. The Cowboys didn't reveal if he was placed on the list as a close contact or with a positive test. Head coach Mike McCarthy didn't sound optimistic earlier Wednesday about his chances of playing this week.

"If you look at the history, it’s been 10 days for pretty much everyone that we’ve dealt with in the COVID protocol,” McCarthy said, per Gehlken.

The Morning News' David Moore reports that the Cowboys are "proceeding on assumption" that they'll play Sunday without Gregory.

Dallas' stunted pass rush should make life easier for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who's looking to build off his breakout rookie campaign after a Week 1 win over the Washington Football Team.