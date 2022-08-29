Report: Cowboys looking into trading for Jets OT as depth

The Dallas front office has been playing their cards close to the vest after losing Tyron Smith to a hamstring tear last week. The future Hall of Famer will miss several months, possibly the entire season. The loss of a starter comes at perhaps one of the biggest trouble areas on the roster. Dallas drafted Tulsa LT Tyler Smith to be Tyron’s heir apparent, but after giving the youngster 60% of his spring reps at LT, played him exclusively inside at left guard during training camp and preseason.

The team has claimed a commitment to finding a solution to the issue in-house. Perhaps Tyler will indeed move into the LT role, but the club still may not be comfortable with the depth behind him in Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko. Veteran NFL reporter Aaron Wilson is saying just that, as the club apparently has reached out to the New York Jets to see if they can wrangle away Chuma Edoga, who has been part of that team’s fluctuating predicament of their own.

Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

The Jets lost Mekhi Becton to another season-ending injury before he even got a chance to play a single game, this time to his right knee. The Louisville product was the No. 11 pick in 2021. George Fant was moved from left tackle to right tackle to fill the gap and the Jets signed veteran Duane Brown to play on the left side. This pushed Edoga back into a backup role and the Cowboys are interested if he’s available for trade.

Edoga is a 2019 third-round pick out of USC, No. 92 overall. He stands 6-foot-3 and weights 308 pounds. He’s appeared in 24 games in his first three seasons, starting 12 of them.

PFF's 9th highest-graded tackle through the preseason (5th if you raise the minimum snap count to 50). Allowed 2 pressures across 52 pass-blocking snaps #Cowboys https://t.co/pe4sdw0Liy — John Owning (@JohnOwning) August 29, 2022

Ball, a 2020 fourth-round pick, has struggled mightily in three preseason starts and Waletzko returned from a shoulder injury to play for the first time in the exhibition finale. There’s been debate about whether or not the fifth-round pick from Nevada can hold up medically through an entire season. The front office referred to Ball as a right-side player during this past year’s draft process, so he would theoretically be better suited to backup Terence Steele.

