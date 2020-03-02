If the Cowboys choose not to re-sign Jason Witten, which seems a possibility, it will be more about Blake Jarwin than about Witten.

The Cowboys love Jarwin and need to get him more playing time than he had last season. He played only 39 percent of the offensive snaps, while Witten was on the field for 75 percent of the plays.

Dallas doesn’t want to lose Jarwin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Cowboys likely use the second-round tender on the restricted free agent, costing them around $3.3 million, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. The team, though, has talked with Jarwin’s agent, Kelli Masters, about a long-term deal for the 25-year-old.

If Witten returns, it likely would come in a different role, owner Jerry Jones conceded last week.

The Cowboys also will tender backup quarterback Cooper Rush, costing about $2.1 million, per Archer.

Jarwin and Rush were undrafted free agents in 2017.

Report: Cowboys likely to use second-round tender on Blake Jarwin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk