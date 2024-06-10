Report: Cowboys to work out LB with UFL honors, NFL experience

The Cowboys are still looking to bolster their ranks at one key defensive position, and they’re looking to the UFL for possible help.

The team will work out St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who cited a source in an X post.

Harvey has NFL experience, too, having spent three seasons in the Cleveland Browns organization. He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Iowa State and bounced around between the practice squad, the active roster, and the waiver wire several times through the Browns’ 2022 training camp.

He was drafted by the XFL’s St. Louis squad late that year and played two seasons for the Battlehawks. During the UFL’s inaugural season in spring of this year, his efforts landed him on the All-UFL Team.

Harvey led the league with 76 total tackles over 10 regular-season games. Nine of those tackles were for loss, and he finished tied for 15th in the league in sacks, with four.

The Cowboys head into the summer with a lot of turnover at the position. Leighton Vander Esch has retired, and Markquese Bell will return to his more natural safety slot. Veteran Eric Kendricks was brought aboard this spring to help the unit transition to coordinator Mike Zimmer’s style. DeMarvion Overshown is expected to make his NFL debut after losing his rookie season to an ACL tear, and the team drafted Marist Liufau out of Notre Dame to join Damone Clark in his third season.

A slew of other ‘backers will additionally scrap their way through Oxnard, fighting for a roster spot. Some are familiar names- like Buddy Johnson and Damien Wilson- while newcomers Jason Johnson (Central Florida), Brock Mogensen (South Dakota), and Byron Vaughns (Baylor) hope to do enough to catch on.

Now the Cowboys may be adding the UFL’s leading tackler to that crowded mix.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire