Report: Cowboys' La'el Collins suspended after trying to bribe drug-test collector

A five-game suspension Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'El Collins received earlier this month for missing multiple drug tests would have been reduced to two games if Collins hadn't tried to bribe the drug-test collector, ESPN reported Sunday.

ESPN cited unnamed sources in its report, which said the NFL and the players association had negotiated a reduction in Collins' suspension from five games to two. However, Collins appealed the suspension and an arbitrator not only ruled against him, but reinstated the original five-game ban.

Collins' lawyer is attempting to appeal the arbitrator's decision, ESPN reported, because the six-year pro believed he had legitimate reasons for missing a total of seven drug tests. One test was scheduled on the day Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul died last November. Another was on the day of the funeral for Collins' uncle.

Collins began serving his suspension last week against the Los Angeles Chargers and will be eligible to return to the team on Oct. 18 after the Cowboys' Week 6 game against the New England Patriots.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys' La'el Collins attempted to bribe drug-test official: Report