Report: Cowboys, Jets have talked about Jamal Adams

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the Cowboys are “always looking” for help via trades and one area that the team could look to improve is at safety.

They may find a match with the Jets, although it would likely be a costly one for Dallas. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have had conversations with the Jets about dealing for Jamal Adams. Rich Cimini of ESPN.com is also reporting that Adams is a “hot name” with the trade deadline a couple of hours away.

The 2017 first-round pick hasn’t been shy about sharing his frustration with how the season has unfolded for the 1-6 Jets. Given that, it’s not surprising that Rapoport reports that Adams is open to the idea of moving on to another team.

Such a move would help the Jets amass more draft capital to go with the picks they got from the Giants for Leonard Williams. They’ve also been linked to discussions about deals involving wide receiver Robby Anderson and running back Le'Veon Bell.

Moving all of those players might not be likely, but it seems clear that General Manager Joe Douglas isn’t tied to sticking with players acquired by the previous administration.