Report: Cowboys' Jason Garrett tried to lure Jason Witten out of retirement

Jason Garrett has tried to lure Jason Witten back to the Cowboys, to no avail. (Getty)

Count Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett among those not happy to see Jason Witten in the “Monday Night Football” booth — but for reasons that have nothing to do with Witten’s performance behind the mic.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garrett has made “multiple overtures” to Witten to try to lure the former tight end back to the Cowboys fold. But so far, Witten has resisted all of those attempts, preferring instead to focus on his broadcasting work.

The Cowboys are in a tight battle for the NFC East, and Garrett clearly believes the 36-year-old Witten, even given his layoff from football, could help the resurgent Dallas offense. Witten ranks second all-time in receptions (1,152) and receiving yards (12,448) for tight ends, following only Tony Gonzalez in both categories.

He’s also caught plenty of grief for his performances on MNF, which critics have charged are too leaden and pre-scripted. But clearly, Witten is looking to improve on his work — and there’s no way to do that while suiting up for Dallas.

