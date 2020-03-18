Report: Cowboys interested in Emmanuel Sanders

The Cowboys re-signed Amari Cooper this week, but Randall Cobb is off to Houston and that leaves them with a hole to fill in their receiving corps.

One option to fill that hole appears to be Emmanuel Sanders. Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that the team has expressed interest in Sanders and that Sanders, who went to college at SMU in Dallas, has interest in playing for the team.

Sanders split last season between Denver and San Francisco thanks to a midseason trade that sent him to the 49ers. Sanders caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 10 regular season games with the Niners and added five more catches for 71 yards in the playoffs.

Michael Gallup, Devin Smith and Cedrick Wilson join Cooper as wideouts currently under contract with the Cowboys.

