With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, the NFL will be playing the bulk of Week 16’s games on Christmas Eve, including a matchup of two longtime NFC East rivals.

According to a report from Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. Based on the timing in the schedule, it is likely to be the second meeting of the year between the teams.

Both teams made the playoffs last year with the Cowboys winning the division, but neither team advanced beyond the Wild Card round.

McLane also reports that the Eagles will host the Lions to open the season. The Lions and Cowboys will both host Thanksgiving Day games, although their opponents for those contests are not known at this point.

The NFL has announced a handful of games over the last couple of weeks and the full schedule will be released on Thursday night.

Report: Cowboys to host Eagles on Christmas Eve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk