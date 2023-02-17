Report: Cowboys hire Sharrif Floyd as assistant defensive line coach

The Cowboys have hired Sharrif Floyd as their assistant defensive line/defensive quality control coach, ESPN reports.

The Cowboys have overturned their coaching staff this offseason, and one of those who departed is Leon Lett after 12 seasons as assistant defensive line coach.

Floyd played defensive tackle at the University of Florida for Dan Quinn and spent time working with the Cowboys coaching staff during last summer’s training camp.

The Vikings made Floyd a first-round draft choice in 2013, and he spent all four of his NFL seasons in Minnesota. He played 44 games with 24 starts and made 95 tackles and 9.5 sacks.

