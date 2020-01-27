Report: Cowboys hire Scott Tolzien as coaching assistant

The Cowboys have hired former NFL quarterback Scott Tolzien as an assistant coach, Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan reports.

Tolzien 32, most recently worked as an analyst scouting opponents for Wisconsin.

Tolzien played for new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy for three seasons in Green Bay. Tolzien made two starts and appeared in four other games from 2013-15 with the Packers.

He last played in the NFL in 2017 with the Colts and then spent time with the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football a year ago.

Doug Nussmeier will serve as the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach, replacing Jon Kitna. Nussmeier spent the past two seasons as the Cowboys’ tight ends coach.