Report: Cowboys had to outbid Buffalo Bills for Trey Lance

The Dallas Cowboys have acquired former first-round quarterback Trey Lance by sending a 2024 fourth-round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers ending his unceremonious time with the club. Lance had been in a competition for the 49er’s backup role which had been won by another former first-round pick in Sam Darnold on Wednesday. Lance reportedly asked for a trade shortly after.

The team reportedly had to outbid several other teams but it appears as if their toughest competition in the Lance sweepstakes was the Buffalo Bills.

#49ers traded Lance to #Cowboys after they made better offer than #Bills, according to a team source Lance was at Levi’s Stadium and took this news better than Wednesday’s, when he learned #2 job was lost to Sam Darnold. Lance met with Shanahan, John Lynch, Jed York after deal https://t.co/SwsJ6S3pOL — Cam Inman (@CamInman) August 26, 2023

Niners General Manager John Lynch said that Dallas “came after” Trey Lance and they “really wanted him.”

During the 2021 NFL draft, San Francisco famously sent three first-round picks in exchange for the young signal caller out of North Dakota State. San Fran started that draft with the twelfth overall pick that ultimately ended up in Dallas which they used to select pass rusher Micah Parsons.

With his big arm and mobility, Lance drew comparisons to a number of NFL quarterbacks. Injuries and a lack of playing time derailed what was supposed to be a promising career. Dallas now has a project on their hands but his upside is considerably higher than both Cooper Rush and the soon-to-be-released Will Grier.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire