Report: Cowboys had interest in trade for DeVante Parker

The Dolphins traded receiver DeVante Parker to the Patriots. That means the Patriots offered the best compensation — a 2023 third-round choice in exchange for Parker and a 2022 fifth-round choice — to obtain the seven-year veteran.

Otherwise, it figures that the Dolphins would have traded Parker outside the division.

Reports on Monday indicate Miami had other teams interested in Parker.

The Cowboys were among the teams that inquired about Parker, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Dallas traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and lost Cedrick Wilson to the Dolphins in free agency. It since has signed James Washington but remains in the receiver market obviously.

The Packers, Falcons and Texans also “engaged in talks with either the Dolphins or Parker’s agent” about acquiring Parker, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Parker, 29, preferred a trade to the Patriots, according to multiple reports.

He became the odd receiver out in Miami after the Dolphins signed Wilson and traded for Tyreek Hill.

