Report: Cowboys “all but given up hope” of Randy Gregory’s reinstatement

The last we heard of Randy Gregory, the defensive end was “working through the process” of reinstatement in May.

Two months later comes word that the Cowboys have “all but given up hope” of Gregory being reinstated from his indefinite suspension. Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram doesn’t elaborate on the reasons for the team’s pessimism in his report.

Gregory missed the entire 2019 season while indefinitely suspended.

Gregory, 27, is serving his fourth suspension for violation of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy. His last reinstatement came July 17, 2018, and he played the entire 2018 season.

His last game came in Week 17 of 2018.

Although the new Collective Bargaining Agreement ends the policy of suspending players for positive marijuana tests, it does not provide amnesty for players like Gregory who were serving suspensions at the time the new CBA was adopted. So he still would need approval from the commissioner to play again.

The Cowboys made Gregory a second-round choice in 2015, but he has played only 28 games over three seasons, making 45 tackles and seven sacks.

