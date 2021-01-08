Report: Cowboys fire Mike Nolan

Mike Nolan likely knew a few weeks ago his future was not in Dallas. Everyone else certainly knew.

Nolan tried to switch the Cowboys Defense from a 4-3 base to a 3-4, and it did not go well. The Cowboys produced one of the worst defenses in team history.

The Cowboys fired Nolan on Friday, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports.

Former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn or Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris both could prove a good fit, depending on which direction Mike McCarthy wants to go with the defensive front.

The Cowboys defense played better late in the season, finishing 23rd in yards allowed and 28th in points allowed. The 473 points allowed was the most in team history, topping the 436 the 2010 team allowed.

The 2,541 rushing yards allowed was just under the team record 2,636 that the 2000 team allowed.

