Report: Trevon Diggs out for season with torn ACL

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs injured his knee during Thursday's practice.

NFL media reports an MRI has confirmed Diggs tore an anterior cruciate ligament. The injury ends Diggs' season after only two games.

Reporters saw Diggs on crutches after his injury.

Diggs had his first interception of the season against the Jets on Sunday. He led the league with 11 interceptions in 2021 and made three last season.

He signed a five-year, $97 million contract in the offseason that included a $21.25 million signing bonus and $42.304 million in guarantees.

The Cowboys are deep at the position with veterans Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis and Noah Igbinboghene.