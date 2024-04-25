Report: Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott rep meeting ahead of 2024 NFL draft

I'm told the #Cowboys are currently meeting with RB Ezekiel Elliott's representative around the facility a day before the NFL Draft, per source. pic.twitter.com/CVSClF4xN0 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 24, 2024

The Cowboys hinted they are not done with the veteran free agent market at the running back position when they conducted their pre-draft press conference on Tuesday. Now, it appears they may be taking calls from inside the house; or at least the guest house.

A new report from NFL insider Josina Anderson reveals that the Cowboys are meeting with the representatives for free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott ahead of Thursday’s start to the 2024 NFL draft. The Cowboys drafted Elliott out of Ohio State with the fourth overall selection in the 2016 NFL draft and he spent seven seasons as Dallas’ leading rusher before being released last offseason.

Elliott earned First-Team All-Pro honors in his rookie season after leading the league with 1,631 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. His 5.1 yards an attempt remains the highest of his career. Elliott would lose the AP Rookie of the Year award to then-fellow rookie and good friend quarterback Dak Prescott.

Elliott would make the Pro Bowl in three of his first four seasons.

After three productive seasons in Dallas, Elliott and his agent held out of training camp angling for a new deal. With other players seemingly ahead of him needing extensions, the tactic worked and Elliott jumped ahead of the line and inked a six-year, $90 million extension with $50.5 million guaranteed.

Four years after signing his new contract, the Cowboys pulled the plug and designated Elliott as a Post June 1 release. The move saved the Cowboys roughly $10.9 million against the salary cap. Elliott will count $6.04 million of dead cap space in 2024 regardless of any future contract. If the sides are trying to work out a new agreement, any contract would be on top of that amount as dead money is simply cap space dedicated to money already paid out to a player.

After sifting through his options, Elliott ended up signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the New England Patriots. He’d go one to rush the rock 185 times for 642 yards and three scores, averaging 3.5 yards per attempt.

Even with the potential backlash from the fanbase, Elliott could potentially help Dallas. He is an outstanding blocking back and is still a punishing runner in short-yardage situations. His locker room presence and leadership could only help any young runners the Cowboys may add in the upcoming NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire