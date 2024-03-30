Report: Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott have mutual interest in a reunion

The Cowboys and free agent running back Ezkiel Elliott have mutual interest in a reunion, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The report isn't a surprise.

The Cowboys need a veteran running back, having let Tony Pollard walk in free agency, and Elliott needs a job. Even if they sign Elliott, the Cowboys likely draft a running back as their starter.

Currently, they have Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner on their roster at the position.

Elliott, who turns 29 this summer, spent the first seven years of his career with the Cowboys before they released him last March. He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Elliott had a career low in carries (184), rushing yards (642) rushing touchdowns (three), yards per carry (3.5), yards from scrimmage (955) and total touchdowns (five). But he did lead the team in rushing yards and receptions (51).

Most of his workload came in the final six weeks of the season when Rhamondre Stevenson went down with a high-ankle sprain. Elliott had 120 touches for 464 yards and three touchdowns while playing the majority of the offensive snaps.

The Cowboys selected Elliott fourth overall in 2016, and he led the league in rushing in two of his first three seasons. Three times Elliott has earned Pro Bowl honors.