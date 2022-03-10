Report: Cowboys exploring trade options for RT La’el Collins

The Cowboys are apparently willing to start thinking outside the box as they look for ways to improve their financial situation and get under the salary cap for 2022.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team is “having active trade conversations” with more than one other club about starting right tackle La’el Collins.

That report comes after a busy few days in Dallas that saw the front office place a $10.93 million franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz, restructure the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and right guard Zack Martin, and re-sign wide receiver Noah Brown to a new one-year league-minimum deal. The team is said to be working on a new deal for wideout Michael Gallup, while Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is thought to have been deemed too expensive to keep. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was asked to take a pay cut and could be released. And receiver Amari Cooper is rumored to be a candidate for release or trade in the coming days.

Now the veteran offensive lineman, who represents a $15.2 million cap hit in 2022, is also a question mark, with the Cowboys apparently shopping him around.

The #Cowboys are having active trade conversations centered around starting OT La'el Collins, sources say. A mainstay since 2015, Collins is due $10M this coming year and there is interest from other teams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

Collins missed the entire 2020 season on injured reserve and served a five-game suspension in 2021 for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

In his absence, two-year man Terence Steele played quite well, impressing coaches and even staying in the right tackle spot once Collins was eligible to return.

The 28-year-old Collins is slated to make $10 million in 2022. He’d save the team that much in cap room… if he were to be released after June 1. If Collins is traded prior to that, the Cowboys would save just over $1 million and eat another $14 million in dead money.

Story continues

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson classifies the Cowboys’ conversations about trading Collins as “exploratory” at this point, with no trade imminent, per his sources.

List

Cowboys trade back, go OL in latest NFL Wire mock draft

List

News: Carson Wentz returns to Cowboys lives, Cooper subject of trade talks

List