Report: Cowboys expected to re-sign WR Tyron Billy-Johnson

The Cowboys continue to reload the roster as they prepare for the next phase of offseason work, and running back Ezekiel Elliott may not be the only former Cowboy making a comeback.

The team may re-sign wide receiver Tyron Billy-Johnson following a physical, as per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Billy-Johnson, 28, spent most of the past season on the Cowboys practice squad. The journeyman has bounced around ever since joining the Texans in 2019 as an undrafted free agent; he’s been with a total of nine teams in some capacity, compiling one start in 26 career games.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott’s signing may be officially processed Tuesday. So could another: WR Tyron Billy-Johnson, a speedster who spent most of last season on practice squad, is visiting team and may sign upon completion of a physical, two people familiar with situation said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 30, 2024

The former Oklahoma State Cowboy is known for his blazing speed and, on the practice squad in Dallas, often plays the part of the opponent’s top burner for the defensive unit’s prep. Micah Parsons, in fact, when asked late last season to put together a hypothetical Cowboys-only 4×100 relay team, put Billy-Johnson on it, along with himself, KaVontae Turpin, and Brandin Cooks.

The move would put 14 wide receivers on the 90-man roster, with speed apparently being a major point of emphasis within the group. Besides the aforementioned Turpin, Cooks, and Billy-Johnson, the room also currently features CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Martavis Bryant, and sixth-round draft pick Ryan Flournoy, who turned in a 4.44-second 40-yard-dash at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

