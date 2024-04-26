Report: Cowboys are expected to sign Ezekiel Elliott

The Cowboys don't currently have a starting-caliber running back on their roster. They should change after today, with the team hoping it can land Texas running back Jonathon Brooks in the second round.

Even if they get Brooks, though, the Cowboys are not done adding to the position.

They met with veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, on Wednesday, and Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that the expectation is that Elliott will sign with Dallas.

“Zeke, as we all know, is one of our favorites," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said after Thursday's first round, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com reports. "He’s laid it on the line for this franchise. He’s the ultimate competitor, and we obviously think a lot of him. It was good to run into him and Rocky. We just had a little beer and moved on.”

Elliott isn't the same running back the Cowboys drafted in the first round in 2016. He had a career low in carries (184), rushing yards (642) rushing touchdowns (three), yards per carry (3.5), yards from scrimmage (955) and total touchdowns (five) during his one season with the Patriots.

But Elliott is a good team leader who would complement and help mentor the rookie starter.

“He has laid it on the line for the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Cowboys have laid it on the line for Zeke,” owner Jerry Jones said.

In seven seasons with the Cowboys, Elliott rushed for 8,904 yards and 71 touchdowns on 2,065 carries. He also caught 305 passes for 2,336 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Cowboys recently signed veteran Royce Freeman and also have Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner on their roster at the position.