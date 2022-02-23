Report: Cowboys expected to hire Joe Bowden

The Cowboys are expected to hire Tennessee State linebackers coach Joe Bowden, Matt Zenitz of on3.com reports.

Bowden played nine seasons in the NFL, his last in 2000 with the Cowboys. He saw action in all 16 games that season.

He began his coaching career at Central Oklahoma in 2006 and has spent five seasons coaching in the NFL.

He was assistant linebackers coach with the Rams in 2012-15 and inside linebackers coach with the 49ers in 2016.

