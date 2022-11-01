Report: Cowboys discussed a potential trade for Brandin Cooks

An NFL-record 10 trades were made on trade deadline day. None involved Brandin Cooks.

The Texans receiver was not at practice for personal reasons, and his social media post suggests he is unhappy at still being in Houston.

It’s unclear how close he got to traveling four hours north on Interstate 45, but the Cowboys discussed a potential deal with the Texans, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

According to Werder, the draft pick compensation and the $18 million fully guaranteed salary for Cooks in 2023 ended the Cowboys’ interest.

Cooks previously was traded from the Saints to the Patriots, from the Patriots to the Rams and from the Rams to the Texans. He is in his third year in Houston and has 32 receptions for 354 yards and a touchdown in seven games this season.

