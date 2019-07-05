Report: Cowboys DE Randy Gregory passing drug tests, plans to file for reinstatement with NFL

Randy Gregory has stayed clean and plans to file for reinstatement with the NFL, The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Dallas Cowboys defensive end is serving his fourth suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy since he was drafted No. 60 overall in the 2015 NFL draft.

The top-10 talent slipped to the second round of the draft due to a failed marijuana test and concerns about his maturity after a standout college career at Nebraska.

Gregory’s played in 28 games since being drafted

It turns out those worries were warranted as Gregory has played in just 28 games over the course of four seasons since being drafted. He missed the entire 2017 season serving an unpaid suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

After returning to the field to play in 14 games last season that saw him record six sacks, Gregory was again suspended in February indefinitely for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He played in 2018 under a conditional reinstatement.

Report: Gregory hopes to be cleared for training camp

The goal of Gregory’s planned reinstatement bid is to be cleared to participate in the Cowboys’ upcoming training camp in Oxnard, California. Gregory has not failed or missed any drug tests since his most recent suspension, according to the report.

The Cowboys have shown faith in Gregory despite his frequent suspensions and extended his contract in April through 2020 after his latest setback.

Gregory acknowledged in an ESPN story in December that he has grappled with depression. He has been through rehab to work to manage his addictions.

‘We fully support Randy’

Head coach Jason Garrett voiced his support of Gregory after the February suspension.

"We fully support Randy,” Garrett told reporters. “Randy is a good young man. He has some issues that he's been dealing with. ... Unfortunately, he's had a setback, and he's not going to be with us for the near-term. But we'll continue to support him.”

NFL Network reports that part of Gregory’s appeal to demonstrate to the NFL will include a strengthened support system to help him manage the "expectations of the program."

Whether NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would clear Gregory to play during the 2019 season or allow him to practice without clearing him for gameplay is unclear.

