Report: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn set for second interviews with three clubs so far

Things must have gone well online, because Dan Quinn is now set to meet at least three of his virtual suitors face-to-face.

The Cowboys defensive coordinator will have second interviews with the Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, and Washington Commanders for the teams’ head coaching positions, according to reports from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero and others.

Quinn had initial conversations last week with those three clubs- as well as the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers- though the meetings were conducted virtually to comply with league rules. In-person interviews may take place this week now that the divisional round of the postseason has been completed.

Nashville looks to be the first stop on Quinn’s interview tour, as he is expected to meet with the Titans front office on Wednesday. Thursday will put him back in Seattle, where he saw success as the DC and architect of the famed Legion of Boom defense during the Seahawks’ Super Bowl title run a decade ago. Quinn will conclude his busy week with a trip to Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

The #Titans plan to bring in #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for a second interview for their head coaching job this week, per source. Quinn is the third candidate headed to Round 2 with Tennessee, joining #Panthers OC Thomas Brown and #Bengals OC Brian Callahan. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2024

There is no word yet on whether Quinn will move forward with the Chargers or Panthers. That could change his scheduling for the week

Tennessee is taking the next step with Panthers OC Thomas Brown and Bengals OC Brian Callahan, in addition to Quinn.

Seattle reportedly has four other candidates lined up for second interviews: Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, Raiders DC Patrick Graham, Giants OC Mike Kafka, and Rams DC Raheem Morris.

The Commanders are also inviting Morris back for an in-person talk, though more names could be added to the interview slates for any of those clubs as the hiring cycle rolls along.

The Cowboys are expected to bring Quinn back for a fourth season in Dallas if he does not accept a head coaching position elsewhere. During his end-of-season press conference last week, head coach Mike McCarthy called Quinn “a highly valued member of our staff,” despite a decline in the defense’s play over the last several games of the regular season and a downright poor performance in a stunning wild-card playoff loss to Green Bay.

