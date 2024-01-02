Report: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn already being eyed by Chargers for HC opening

Christmas was barely a week ago but the Los Angeles Chargers are already putting together a wish list for 2024. And Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is reportedly on it.

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Chargers are looking at a handful of very experienced and high-profile candidates to be their next head coach, including Quinn.

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick are “some early names surfacing,” per a Monday post by Anderson on X, formerly Twitter.

I’m told the expectation at this time for the #Chargers is that they’ll run their head coach & general manager searches simultaneously, per source. Some early names surfacing around the HC vacancy at this preliminary stage include Dan Quinn, Eric Bienemy, Jim Harbaugh &… — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 2, 2024

Quinn, 53, figures to be hot prospect for head coaching jobs for the third offseason in a row. Six clubs requested interviews with Quinn in 2022, and he was seen as a frontrunner for openings in Denver and Chicago. Once Nathaniel Hackett and Matt Eberflus, respectively, were hired instead, Quinn elected to return to Dallas.

He was considered by the Broncos again in 2023, along with the Colts and Cardinals; Arizona supposedly thought of him as their top candidate. But Quinn once again opted to return to the Cowboys, a Super Bowl-caliber roster with whom he said he had “unfinished business.”

He hopes to now take care of that business with a deep Cowboys postseason run and perhaps the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in over a quarter-century, but he knows that there will likely be more offers on his table soon enough.

“I didn’t want to see anybody else coaching these guys,” Quinn said this week. “That was a big reason for me [to return], knowing that I had unfinished business with them, and I wanted to see that through as much as I could. I absolutely feel that way again. It’s easy to compartmentalize when you stay here now. I live my life in that space anyway, so it’s not as complicated as you might think.”

Quinn won a Super Bowl with Seattle as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator and architect of their famed “Legion of Boom” defense. He later went to Super Bowl LI as head coach of the Falcons and compiled an overall record of 46-44 (postseason included) in five-plus seasons in Atlanta.

The Chargers are 5-11 this season with one game left to play. They fired head coach Brandon Staley in mid-December after going 24-24 (and 0-1 in the playoffs) since his 2021 hire; the club is also in the market for a new general manager after having parted ways with Tom Telesco.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire