Report: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn adds Seahawks to schedule for HC interview

It was widely expected for the better part of a week, and now it’s official. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will interview to be the next head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported via X (formerly Twitter) that Quinn will speak with his former team on Thursday afternoon about returning to take over for Pete Carroll. Carroll had been the Seahawks’ head coach for 14 seasons, including the years in which Quinn was his defensive coordinator and took Seattle to a Super Bowl title as the architect of the Legion of Boom defense.

Quinn will reportedly meet virtually with Carolina and Tennessee on Wednesday, Washington and Seattle on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, with most observers assuming he will depart Dallas after three seasons as DC.

Quinn was head coach in Atlanta for five-plus seasons in between leaving Seattle and joining Mike McCarthy’s staff in Dallas. He took the Falcons to a Super Bowl during that time and has said he would be interested in another head coaching job.

While Quinn authored a dramatic turnaround for the Cowboys defense upon his arrival and turned down head coaching gigs elsewhere to return to Dallas the past two offseasons, the team’s third straight postseason collapse has many assuming that there will be major changes coming at The Star.

Quinn’s quickly-filling interview slate certainly supports that theory.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire