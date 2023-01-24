Report: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn to have second interview with Arizona

The Cardinals are moving quickly on their interest in Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. As per a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the organization is flying Quinn to Arizona on Tuesday night for an in-person meeting about their head coaching vacancy.

It will be Quinn’s second interview regarding the job.

Quinn first spoke with the Cardinals virtually on Saturday about the position as he made final preparations for his Dallas defense to face the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

Several other candidates have already met with the Arizona front office, including current Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, former Colts head coach Frank Reich, and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans canceled a Sunday interview to focus on the team’s playoff match with Dallas. Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores was to interview on Monday. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is scheduled to sit down with Arizona on Thursday. Broncos DC Ejiro Evero is also said to be in the mix.

The #Cardinals are flying in Dan Quinn tonight for a second interview for their head coaching job, per sources. Quinn also is a top candidate for the #Broncos and the #Colts, who want to bring him in later this week. First big domino falling soon? pic.twitter.com/93e8Xnrj16 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2023

Quinn is also seen as a strong candidate in Denver, where he interviewed last year; he conducted a virtual meeting with them on Friday.

Pelissero’s tweet also mentions the possibility of the Colts bringing Quinn to Indianapolis for a second interview with them sometime this week.

It is indeed a busy week for the Cowboys coaching staff, now freshly eliminated from the postseason. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reportedly met with Carolina today about their head coaching position.

Several other Dallas assistants- offensive line coach Joe Philbin, running backs coach Skip Peete, quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, defensive assistant George Edwards, and defensive line assistant Leon Lett- all saw their contracts expire with Sunday’s 19-12 playoff loss in San Francisco.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game that head coach Mike McCarthy’s job was safe.

