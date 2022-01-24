Report: Cowboys’ Dan Quinn among 3 finalists to become Broncos’ new HC

Dan Quinn has made the first cut in Denver. The Broncos have interviewed ten candidates to fill their head coaching vacancy since firing Vic Fangio, but the team has apparently narrowed it down to three prospects: the Dallas defensive coordinator and two offensive specialists.

Quinn was thought to be a front-runner from the beginning, given his previous history with Broncos general manager George Paton. Quinn’s first meeting with Denver representatives came at a Dallas-area restaurant on January 18; he’s now expected to travel to the team’s headquarters for an on-site second interview, according to Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News.

The other two finalists are Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also met with Denver’s search-committee on the same day as Quinn. Ed Werder says Moore “impressed” the Broncos reps, but not enough to stay in the running for the job.

Quinn is the only candidate of the remaining three with head coaching experience. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports that Paton is “likely to advocate” for Quinn, and speculates that, if hired, Quinn is expected to try to bring Cowboys secondary coach Al Harris with him to the Mile High City.

The second interview between Quinn and the Broncos is thought to be on the docket for this week; Quinn was in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday interviewing with the New York Giants about their head coaching position after also speaking with Minnesota, Miami, and Chicago.

