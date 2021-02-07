Report: Cowboys' Dak Prescott reportedly underwent second surgery on ankle

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent a second ankle surgery on his right ankle late last year, per reports by NFL Network and the Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins.

Prescott suffered an awful-looking compound and dislocation in his right ankle against the New York Giants in October and underwent surgery that night. He reportedly had the additional surgery in December to strengthen the ankle and clean up issues made previously.

Prescott undergoes second surgery, per report

The second surgery was to deltoid ligament, clean out the ankle and make it more structurally sound, NFL Network reported. It was not related to the October injury, but was reportedly found after doctors went in for the initial surgery. Doctors waited until there was no risk of infection to go back in.

Prescott reportedly took a week of rehab after the surgery. It should help his overall recovery from the initial injury since it improves the stability and integrity.

The surgery “isn’t considered a setback,” per the Morning News, and he is reportedly ahead of schedule with the four-to-six month rehab window. Prescott is expected to be ready for training camp in late July, but it’s not certain that will be with the Cowboys.

Report: Cowboys will push for long-term contract

Prescott, 27, played under the franchise tag last season after he and the team couldn’t come to an agreement on a long-term deal. The biggest sticking point is reportedly the length of the deal. He was paid $31.049 under the tag in 2020.

The franchise would rather have him under contract, but will use the franchise tag if it doesn’t happen, per NFL Network. The deadline for the franchise tag is March 9 and he would be paid approximately $37.7 million under it.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has the highest average NFL quarterback salary at $45 million currently. He also has the most total compensation at $450 million over 10 years.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks onto the field or a series against the New York Giants in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

More from Yahoo Sports: