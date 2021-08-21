Report: Cowboys’ Dak Prescott may not be ‘fully back’ from injuries all season

Report: Prescott may not be ‘fully back’ from injuries all season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has endured two significant injuries in the last 10 months and the lingering effects may come back to haunt him during the 2021 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported during the halftime show of Friday’s preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals that Prescott is “not fully back, he may not be back all season long.” Prescott suffered a season-ending compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5 last year; he returned in time for training camp but a latissimus strain in his throwing shoulder has left him sidelined for several weeks.

The Cowboys are coming off a 6-10 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the second-straight year. Their offense boasts some dangerous weapons in Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, but that group only scored 35+ points in two of its final 11 games without Prescott after the QB helped put up 35 or more three times in five games.

Dallas opens the season with a primetime matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so the Cowboys will need Prescott healthy and productive right out of the gate. A second MRI on his shoulder conducted last week showed significant progress, but Schefter’s report casts doubt on the signal caller’s ability to return to form by Week 1 and beyond.