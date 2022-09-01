Report: Cowboys contacted Jets about trade for WR Denzel Mims

The Cowboys roster, as it stands now, features a sizable committee of youngsters at wide receiver. CeeDee Lamb is, of course, the clear No. 1 target for Dak Prescott heading into the season. Michael Gallup is pegged as the No. 2, but he won’t be healthy enough to play until later in September (best case).

Behind them, though, are six other receivers, none older than 26. According to reports, the team looked into adding yet another one to the mix.

Connor Hughes of SportsNet New York has reported that the Cowboys were one of four teams to reach out to the Jets about their second-round draft pick from two years ago, Denzel Mims.

Mims was a college standout at Baylor and got plenty of attention from Dallas leading up the 2020 draft. In recent days, the 24-year-old has expressed frustration with the Jets organization over his lack of usage in the offense and has requested a trade.

The #Vikings, #Cowboys and #Seahawks, along with the #Panthers, called the #Jets about trading for WR Denzel Mims, sources tell @SNYtv. The Jets asking price was a 4th round pick. No team was willing to offer that, so Jets kept Mims. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 31, 2022

As per the report, the Cowboys inquired about Mims, as did the Panthers, Seahawks, and Vikings. Minnesota and Carolina have since added other receivers, Jalen Raegor and Laviska Shenault, respectively.

Dallas signed James Washington in free agency, ostensibly as a WR3 behind Lamb and Gallup, but a foot fracture early in camp has landed the former Steeler on injured reserve. Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, and rookies Jalen Tolbert, Dennis Houston, and KaVontae Turpin make up the rest of the Cowboys receiving corps.

Experience-wise, Mims may not be a giant upgrade from any of them. But he could likely walk in the door and, by default, make the Cowboys’ starting lineup for the season opener in ten days… therefore possibly presenting himself as a solid WR3 option for after Gallup returns.

Mims caught 12 balls and one touchdown on 17 targets for the Jets this preseason. PFF lists him as a player who deserves more playing time in 2022 based on his summer work. But it may not come with the Jets; Mims said this week that the club is “pretty set on who they want” as their starters.

Dallas liked Mims for his blazing speed and huge catch radius two years ago, so the interest now shouldn’t come as a total surprise for a front office that claims to always be in talent-evaluation mode.

Hughes notes that the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in return for Mims, who has a total of 31 receptions for 490 yards in his two seasons as a pro. (Another report suggests the Jets wanted a conditional fifth-round pick that would become a fourth if Mims were to surpass 500 receiving yards with his new team.)

Whatever the price tag, the Cowboys have apparently deemed it too high for the Texas native, at least for now.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire