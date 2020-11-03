Report: Cowboys considering starting practice squad QB Cooper Rush vs. Steelers

Report: Cowboys considering starting practice squad QB vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With Andy Dalton reportedly heading to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and unavailable for the Cowboys Week 9 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it would seem as if rookie Ben DiNucci will get his second consecutive start for Dallas.

However, that may not be the case.

According to multiple reports, including one from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dallas is weighing its other options at quarterback ahead of Sunday's matchup. That includes practice squad quarterback Cooper Rush, who rejoined the team at the end of October.

The #Cowboys are seriously contemplating turning to QB Cooper Rush as their starter this week… which would require he get activated from the practice squad, source said. With Andy Dalton down with COVID, it may not be Ben DiNucci again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

While Rush has appeared in just five games for Dallas in the prior three seasons -- and started none -- the former Central Michigan quarterback's appeal comes from his experience in the Cowboys offensive system. Rush is in his fourth year in Dallas, while DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert, the other passer on the roster are in their first.

Therefore, as the Cowboys look for any spark on offense, they could turn to the quarterback that has had the most time working with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

DiNucci's first start in Week 8 didn't do him any favors, either, as the former James Madison quarterback threw for 180 yards while only completing around 50% of his passes. Dallas' offense had very little rhythm or consistency against the Eagles.

Sitting at 2-6 with no Dak Prescott or Dalton, the Cowboys find themselves on the verge of a total collapse. In order to try and right the ship, it appears the team is open to evaluating every possible option under center.

Whoever does get the nod will have a tough task ahead of them, as Pittsburgh sits at 7-0 and boasts one of the more talented defenses in the NFL.