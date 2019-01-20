Report: Cowboys considering Kellen Moore for offensive coordinator, Jon Kitna as QBs coach

Two days after parting ways with offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, the Dallas Cowboys haven’t yet named his replacement. But according to one report, they’re learning toward a surprising name.

Kellen Moore is top candidate for job

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kellen Moore is the leading candidate for the job. The 29-year-old was the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach in 2018, the first coaching job he’s ever had.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly may promote quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore, far left, to offensive coordinator. (AP)

Cowboys starter Dak Prescott is apparently a fan of Moore, saying after Moore was named quarterbacks coach he wanted his former teammate in the position.

“I pushed for that, and I know he helped me so much throughout the [2017] season,” Prescott said on NBC Sports Radio last February. “He’s just so smart … I’m excited I get to play under him now, and I’m excited for him to take this role as a coach, and I know he’ll be really good at it.”

Jean-Jacques Taylor of NBC5 in Dallas reported that head coach Jason Garrett, not owner/general manager Jerry Jones, will make the decision on coordinator.

Short NFL career

Though he was a two-time All-American at Boise State, Moore’s size (he’s about 5-foot-11) was a concern for NFL teams. He was undrafted in 2012, and signed with the Detroit Lions as a rookie free agent.

He spent three seasons with the Lions, but was released out of training camp in 2015. Dallas picked Moore up and signed him to its practice squad, but because of injuries to Tony Romo, he was promoted to the 53-man roster and started the final two games of that season as an audition after the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs.

Moore spent 2016 on injured reserve, and 2017, his final season as a player, on the practice squad.

Jon Kitna likely to replace Moore

Jon Kitna, who started 124 games over 14 seasons for four teams, will reportedly replace Moore as quarterbacks coach.

Almost all of Kitna’s coaching experience has been at the high school level, though he was slated to be offensive coordinator for the Alliance of American Football’s San Diego Fleet. The Fleet are currently in training camp, with their first game in just three weeks, but Rapoport reported that Kitna has already left the team.

