Report: Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis to be activated from PUP, placed on 53-man roster

For all the guessing and prognosticating about who won’t be on the Cowboys’ initial 53-man roster at the end of the day, one name who apparently will be there may come as a pleasant surprise.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis will be moved off the Physically Unable to Perform list and placed on the 53-man roster by Tuesday’s deadline, as first reported by NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Lewis has been sidelined since last season’s Week 7 with a foot injury suffered in a win over the Lions. The seventh-year veteran out of Michigan was told by doctors that his Lisfranc injury- one that displaces one or more bones in the midfoot and results in ligament tearing- was one of the worst cases they had seen in 35 years. Lewis had screws, nuts, and bolts installed to stabilize the foot and had to wear a boot until almost April.

I'm told the #Cowboys plan to activate CB Jourdan Lewis (foot) from the PUP list and add him to the 53-man roster, per sources. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 29, 2023

He still has not yet been cleared to practice with the team, but being activated off of PUP would signal that he is close. Starting the season on the list would require Lewis to miss the first four games of the schedule; the Cowboys using a roster spot on him can only mean that they believe he’ll be ready to go before then.

“We don’t want to be on the PUP list,” Lewis said back in June. “I’m going to be rehabbing crazy to make sure I’m not on the PUP list.”

It appears he’s achieved that goal, just the latest in what has been a long comeback.

Lewis’s presence on the 53-man roster naturally sparks questions about the other Cowboys cornerbacks, most notably 2021’s second-round draft pick, Kelvin Joseph.

The Kentucky product, by many accounts, had his best training camp yet this summer, but the improvements made may have been too little, too late as the Cowboys continue to thin their ranks to the top 53 players.

